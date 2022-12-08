James C. Jr. Hancock

JAMES C. HANCOCK JR., 71, of Cross Lanes, passed away on December 6, 2022 after a long battle with heart disease. Jim was a devoted employee for years at FMC in South Charleston. During his life Jim had many hobbies which he greatly enjoyed; hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, and camping, just to name a few. He was quick to let you know about the many 300 games he bowled, and If you didn't already know, he once hit a hole in one. If you did know, he would still remind you from time to time. But those events pale in comparison to the love he has for his friends and family. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ella Hancock of Cross Lanes. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kay Hancock of Cross Lanes. Two brothers; Hubert of Cross Lanes and Gary (Rosalinda) of Carrollton, TX. Brother-in-Law Tim Gardner (Laura) of Teays Valley. Three children; Kimberly Jo Campbell (Jeff), Brian James Hancock (Kim) and Matthew Ray Hancock (Sarah); 11 grandchildren and four nephews.
Celebration of Jim's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.