JAMES C. RHODES, 89, passed peacefully on June 21st in Melbourne Florida.
He was born in Charleston, WV, on February 3, 1932 to Amos and Clara Grace Rhodes.
He graduated from Dunbar High School and Concord College in Athens, WV. He was in the army for 3 years and retired from the US Air Force after 20 years. He worked for the federal government for 15 years. Lived in Orlando, FL for 27 years and attended St. Richards Episcopal Church in Winter Park Florida.
Survived by wife Mary Ellah of 56 years. Daughters Becky Hobbs (Eddie) of Orlando, FL and Julie Perry (Jeff) of Tallahassee FL. Three grandchildren Ryan Hobbs, Max Perry and Kate Perry. Predeceased by Ella Perry (3 months). Brothers Donald (Joanne) Rhodes of Crosslanes, WV, Wesley (Donna) Rhodes of Crosslanes, WV and Sister Sharon (Ray) Debolt of Dunbar, WV along with eight nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held graveside at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park, FL. Donations given in his memory to Hospice or your local animal shelter.