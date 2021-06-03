JAMES CALVERT LeMASTER, 93 of Barboursville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021. There will be a committal service conducted at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.