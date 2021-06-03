Thank you for Reading.

JAMES CALVERT LeMASTER, 93 of Barboursville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021. There will be a committal service conducted at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance Mausoleum, Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.

