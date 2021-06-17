JAMES CECIL MOORE 64 of St. Albans passed on Sunday May 13th of natural causes. Survived by sons; James Moore Of Charleston, Chris Moore of Ohio; Daughter, Alisha Meadows of Racine; stepdaughter Tasha Tucker of Lincoln county and numerous grand children.
