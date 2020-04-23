JAMES CHAPPELLE, 61, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away April 20, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 23, 2020
Clutter, Gatha - Noon, Cogar Cemetery, Guardian.
Collier, Bobby - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hilbert, John - 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Kenner, Birdie - 1 p.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Turner-Cox, Russell - 2 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.