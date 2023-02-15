James "Chico or Jamie" Crowder Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMES "CHICO or JAMIE" CROWDER, 50 of Coopers Creek Road, passed away January 31, 2023. A Celebration of "LIFE" will be held February 25, 2023 at Elk River Comm. Center 3 to 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Trade Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Paul "Piddles" White Albert Francis Terry Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Eugene Glenn Anderson Anna Maria Cochran Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 15, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen