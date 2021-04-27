JAMES CLEMENT HODGES JR., 53 of Charleston died April 25, 2021. He will be cremated and a family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
