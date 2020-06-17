James Cleophus Nelson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


James Cleophus Nelson
SYSTEM

JAMES CLEOPHUS NELSON, 73, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., born on May 31, 1947, to the Late Edward and Jessie Nelson. He passed away on June 8, 2020, at Duane Waters Medical Center in Jackson, Mich., after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Nelson; his brothers, Eugene, William, Floyd, Leon, Howard, Herbert; and sister, Virginia.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Ricardo and Marcus Nelson of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Ethel Bright (Ronald), Maxine Nelson, Naomi Courts, all of Charleston, W.Va., Lucille Nelson of Columbus, Ohio; a host of a nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home in Jackson, Mich. Due to the COVID-19, a private memorial will be provided at a later date.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.

Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.

McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.