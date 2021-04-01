JAMES CONNOLLY HOFFMAN 74, of Hurricane, formerly of Belle, passed away March 27, 2021 at Putnam Center following a long illness.
He was a retired bridge and aggregate inspector for the West Virginia Department of Highways and an Army veteran of Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Hoffman; sons, Nathan Hoffman of Grassy Meadows, Samuel Hoffman (Jodi) of Olympia, Washington; daughter, Susan Hoffman of Smithers; brothers, Thomas Hoffman of Houston, Texas, Paul Hoffman of Dunbar, Burl Hoffman of Campbells Creek; and grandchildren, Devin Daniel, Jaden and Nickolas Hoffman.
In keeping with James's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services. Interment of his ashes will be in Hoffman Family Cemetery, Alderson.
