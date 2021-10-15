JAMES CONRAD "DOC" McCOY, 82, of Ravenswood, WV passed away October 11, 2021 in Jackson General Hospital, Ripley following a brief illness.
He was born April 10, 1939 in Ravenswood, the son of the late Conrad Morgan and Edra Frances (Suck) McCoy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, John Paul McCoy.
He was a 1957 graduate of Ravenswood High School and was recently inducted into the RHS Football Hall of Fame. He later received his Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University (where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity), then his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University.
Following an appointed stint by the Department of Agriculture as the chief epidemiologist for north eastern West Virginia he would come back home to found, own and operate the Jackson Animal Clinic in Ripley. He would become most active in community affairs and was an original member and past president of the Jackson County Development Authority, a longstanding member of the Jackson County Health Department and a board member of the West Virginia Veterinary Association. Jim was also one of the original owners and operators of McCoy's Motor Lodge and was instrumental in the growth of west Ripley. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Ravenswood.
During his professional career he never turned down a call on a large or small animal no matter how early or late and his family describes him as, a rock, a protector, generous, giving, loving, family oriented, humble, visionary and "He was a good man."
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Joyce Anne (McDermott) McCoy; sons, Jeff McCoy (Stephanie) and Patrick McCoy (Robin); daughter, Erin McCoy Stovall (David); grandchildren, Jeffrey McCoy (Cassi), Caleb McCoy (Cara) and Annie Coleman; great grandchildren, Cade, Jacob, Maddox, Caroline "LoLo", Miller and A.J.
He is also survived by brothers, Ed McCoy (Charlotte), Joe Lee McCoy and Larry McCoy and sisters, Dottie Whitman (Dave), Connie Wright and Roseanna Beane (John).
Service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
The family requests that everyone be mindful of the Covid pandemic and follow current guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 86 County Farm Road, Cottageville, WV 25239, or, the Conrad and Edra McCoy Scholarship Fund, c/o Jackson County Community Foundation, 108 North Church Street, Ripley, WV 25271, or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com