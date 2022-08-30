Thank you for Reading.

James D. Mitchell
SYSTEM

JAMES D. MITCHELL, 75 of Buffalo passed away Monday August 29, 2022 at his home following a long illness. He was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Republic Container with 33 years of service. Jimmy also worked for several years with John Deere at the former Carmichael Equipment. He was a member of the Buffalo Church of God where he taught Sunday school, was a Lay Leader and served as chairman of The Elder Board. He enjoyed cutting grass and never missed an opportunity to get on his lawnmower. Jimmy will always be remembered for his friendless to everyone he met and the smile on his face.

He was the son of the late James C. Mitchell and Irene F. Mitchell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Kay "Sandi" Mitchell; brother, Gary Mitchell and sister, Shirley Powell.

Tags

Recommended for you