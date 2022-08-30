JAMES D. MITCHELL, 75 of Buffalo passed away Monday August 29, 2022 at his home following a long illness. He was a 1965 graduate of Buffalo High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Republic Container with 33 years of service. Jimmy also worked for several years with John Deere at the former Carmichael Equipment. He was a member of the Buffalo Church of God where he taught Sunday school, was a Lay Leader and served as chairman of The Elder Board. He enjoyed cutting grass and never missed an opportunity to get on his lawnmower. Jimmy will always be remembered for his friendless to everyone he met and the smile on his face.
He was the son of the late James C. Mitchell and Irene F. Mitchell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Kay "Sandi" Mitchell; brother, Gary Mitchell and sister, Shirley Powell.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Nazarewycz of Buffalo; son, Jimmy (Nichole) Mitchell of Red House; brothers, Eddie Mitchell of Dunbar and Carroll (Carrie) Mitchell of Buffalo; grandchildren, Jake Smith, Emma Nazarewycz, Adison Mitchell, Jesse Nazarewycz, and Austin Mitchell. Jimmy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jimmy's home health nurse, Jodie Harper for the exceptional care and compassion she provided during his illness.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday September 1, at the Buffalo Church of God with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.