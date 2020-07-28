JAMES D. REEDY, 76 of Red House passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
