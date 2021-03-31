JAMES DALE CHAFIN went to his forever home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021.
James currently lived in Carrollton, Texas, but his heart and hometown was always in the mountains in Danville, WV. He and his family also lived in Georgia to further his career in the late 1980s before making his final move to Texas in the early 1990s.
James was born on December 15, 1963 in Charleston, WV to Violet Chafin and the late Arthur Chafin. James was a 1982 graduate from Scott High School and loved to play football. He enjoyed the game so much that he eventually became a football referee. His all-time favorite team will forever be the Houston Oilers.
James never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that he ever came in contact with. He had a contagious laugh. James also had a phenomenal memory and could remember birthdays like no other. Many people have received birthday cards from him year after year. His favorite hobbies besides football included eating ice cream, watching stand-up comedy, and spending time with his son and daughter. He took great pride in caring for his mother "Meemaw" and was a proud grandfather to Dakota. James loved the Lord dearly and was a proud and devoted Christian.
James was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Chafin; and his brother, Danny Chafin.
Survivors include his mother, Violet Chafin of Carrollton, TX; his daughter Cheri Ann Chafin of Carrollton, TX; his son Jimmy Chafin (Michelle) of Austin, TX; his granddaughter Dakota of Austin, TX; sister Shelia Perry (Mark) of Danville, WV; brother George (Pam) of Danville, WV, brother Kenneth (Vicky) of Kenova, WV; and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
James will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Viewing for family and friends will be from 1 - 2 p.m., Rev. Rocky Chafin will be officiating. James will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville, WV next to his father.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
