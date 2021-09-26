JAMES DALE "JIMMY" THAXTON, 62, of Ripley went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 23, 2021 after a short battle with COVID.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Otis and Laura Belle Thaxton, of Sissonville.
He leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, his wife Kimberly Thaxton, of which he adored; his loving children, Corey Thaxton, Thaddeus (Chelsea) Thaxton, Jarod Thaxton, Tyler Good, Kelsie Monk and Reagan and Ryleigh Newhouse; grandchildren, Heidi Sowards, Julian and Faith Thaxton, Blakelynn, Lynlee and Colton Thaxton, Caiden and Cree Thaxton, Branson Monk and Xavian Good. He also leaves behind his loving siblings, brother and best friend, Todd Thaxton; sisters, Connie (Phillip) Burdette, Nancy (Mark) Bias, Candi (Johnny) Hill. Special nieces and nephews that he loved like his own and of course tons of cousins and friends that he loved dearly.
Jimmy was a God loving man, fun and full of life. He always had a smile on his face and knew how to put one on everyone else's. He enjoyed the outdoors. Anything to do with water relaxed him. He looked forward to Saturday morning yard sales with his wife and daughters where he purchased their new family home.
To know Jimmy was to love him. He will be missed by everyone that loved him.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Campbell officiating. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday September 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Thaxton Family Cemetery, Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston.