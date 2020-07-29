James Dale Reedy

JAMES DALE "JIM" REEDY, 76, of Red House, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, following a long illness.
He was a former employee of AVTEX Fibers and the FMC Corporation. He spent most of his career as a master electrician and plumber and retired from Al Marino Inc.
Born February 29, 1944, in Nitro, he was the son of Obie and Bertha Reedy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lett.
Survivors include his daughters, Lori (Kenny) Wagner of Red House, Angie (Tom) Hickman of Poca, Julie (Chad) Moore of NC; son, Jamie (Miranda) Reedy of Red House; grandchildren, Matthew (Jami) Wagner, Kendra Wagner (Drew Boggess), Jacob Hickman (Siera Grose), Courtney (Kris) Johnson, Zachary Hickman, Brandon (Lyndsey) Moore, Cody Moore; great-grandchildren, Marli, Blakely, Owen, Jackson, Jaelynn, Landon, Jack, Brynlee James, and one on the way, Eleanor Monroe Boggess; sister, Phyllis Hill; brother-in-law, Gene Lett; and special friend, Janet Heck. Jim is also survived by his former spouses, Linda Jones and Jennifer Reedy.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Steve Berkhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.