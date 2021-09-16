On September 13, 2021, Mr. JAMES DANIEL STOLLINGS of Charleston WV went to rest with his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born June 9th 1951 in Madison WV, 'Danny' Stollings was raised in nearby Manila WV to Willie Raymond and Oleta Stollings. Danny grew up with a wealth of West Virginia's finest treasures; the bountiful flora and fauna, rich natural resources and, most importantly, his many cousins. This laid the foundation for a lifetime appreciation of outdoor sporting and fellowship.
After he graduated from Scott High School in 1969, he attended both a branch of Marshall University and CSX Education & Development Institute. The greatest gift from his time in school was not an education, rather a chance meeting with Drema Mae Kretzer of Mallory WV. The lifelong sweethearts wed on June 17, 1972 in Mallory Baptist Church of Mallory WV. This union gave rise to years of laughter, love and two devoted daughters. Danny was notorious for putting his family first except when it came to matters of fishing and playing Rook.
When asked to recount Danny with one word, those closest described him as resourceful, loving, dreamer, visionary and unbreakable. These traits can be seen in everything he touched: the strength of the bond with his wife, the many hours spent traveling with friends and family, the excitement of fishing with his grandchildren, and creating the opportunity to take mining in West Virginia to new places.
Danny was predeceased by his parents, Willie Raymond Stollings and Oleta Webb Stollings. Danny leaves behind his bride of 49 years and steadfast partner, Drema May Stollings, his loving siblings Barry Stollings (Vickie), Priscilla Webster (Lee), Rita Gramman (Steve), daughters Mary Ann Riley (Jason) and Allyn Barlup (Josh), and grandchildren Ella Frances Riley, Ian JAMES Riley, Braxton Barlup, Ainsley Barlup, DANI Barlup.
A service to honor Danny's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday September 18, 2021 at RiverRidge Church, Charleston with Pastor Matt Santen officiating. The family will receive loved ones from 11 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Workman Cemetery, Manila, WV with Pastor Ralph Perry officiating.
We respectfully ask for the safety or yourself and loved ones, attendees wear a mask while inside the church and practice necessary distancing.
