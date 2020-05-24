JAMES "DAVE" PENDRY, 67, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
He was born in Pineville, West Virginia, to the late Hudson Gray and Edith Margaret Sizemore Pendry. Dave was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Egnor, and his brother, Jerry Pendry.
Dave was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend and Household 6, "Suzie-Q", on May 4, 1973. They traveled the world together, living in and visiting places such as South Korea, Germany, and multiple states in the U.S.
Aside from his family, Dave's greatest devotion was to the members of the U.S. Armed forces. He spent his entire 28-year military career taking care of and mentoring soldiers as an NCO in roles such as ROTC instructor, Drill Sergeant, First Sergeant, and Command Sergeant Major. He continued his service to veterans after his Army retirement while working for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Dave's greatest passion was writing. He wrote multiple articles for publications such as the NCO Journal and Field Artillery. His book "The Three Meter Zone", published in 1999, outlined his philosophy of leadership and was his way of continuing to mentor and train his fellow NCOs.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Su Pendry, his son James D. Pendry Jr., daughter in law Katherine, and his granddaughters Olivia and Amelia. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Caserta of Ceredo, WV, and his brother, Roger Pendry of St. Albans.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the First Baptist Church, 523 2nd Street, St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. before the funeral service. The family asks while you pay your condolences and respects, please keep your social distancing. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
You may visit Dave's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Pendry family.