JAMES DAVID MOBLEY, 75, a 49-year resident of Dunbar, died peacefully on June 28, 2022 at Valley Center Rehab after a 17 year battle with COPD.
He was born in Holly, WV on February 1, 1947 to Levi M. Sr. and Martha Pennington Mobley. He was the 5th of 7 children. James married his wife of 49 years, Nancy L. Province on December 14, 1972 at Sharon.
James served honorably in the US Army from 1969-1972 where he was a helicopter mechanic. After fulfillment of service, he was employed by Kanawha Supply Hardware for 5 years. James then spent the entirety of his working career at Kanawha County Schools as a Carpenter II, from which he retired in 2005.
He had previously been an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing in horseshoe and pool tournaments around Kanawha County. His retirement years were spent with family with whom he enjoyed attending the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins and traveling to admire the many scenic and historical sites in his beloved home state.
James was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, love of TV, and the love and adoration he had for his family, especially his grandchildren whom he was very proud of. To know him was to love him and he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Helen M. Payne; brothers, Edward A. Sr., Levi M. Jr., and Kenneth R. Mobley.
James is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Penny M. (Midge) Tippie of Fayetteville, NC; grandson, Marc A. Harper of Dunbar; granddaughters, Allyson N. and Sophia M. Strother of Fayetteville; great-grandson, Evan James Elmer of PA; sister, Edith Payne of Dunbar; brother, Donald Sr. (Glenda) of Chelyan; several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and special nephew, Donald Jr. "Donnie", who was his fishing buddy and would call him weekly over the last few years.
Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow promptly at 1 p.m. with full military rights in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may visit 30 minutes before the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.