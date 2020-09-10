James Deal

JAMES "JIM" "BUTCH" DEAL, 63, of Saint Albans passed away in his sleep Tuesday, September 8, 2020 on the holy grounds of the Summersville Nazarene church campground.
James was born February 15 1957 in Charleston WV. James is preceded in death by his father Veldon Ray Deal and siblings Richard Deal and Rebecca Patton.
James graduated from Poca High School in 1976 and retired from Charleston-Kanawha Housing in 2019. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Nimitz CVN68.
James was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor, who enjoyed motorcycle riding, tinkering on his Volkswagen, WVU football and his time at the Nazarene church campground in Summersville. He attended South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Brenda Young Deal; daughter and son in law; Charlotte and Sam Barnett; grandchildren Evan and Matalee and mother, Barbara Peggs. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and host of friends.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Kent Estep and Tim LaFon officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, In Memory of James Ray Deal 4923 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25303 or Children's Home Society, 1596 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston, WV 25311 or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, West, Charleston, WV 25387
You may visit James's tribute page to share memories or condolences with the family.
