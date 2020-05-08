JAMES DOUGLAS HALL JR., 51, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. There will be no service at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.