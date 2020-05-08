James Douglas Hall Jr.

JAMES DOUGLAS HALL JR., 51, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. There will be no service at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020

Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.

Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.

Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.