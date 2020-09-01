JAMES "DUBBY" ADKINS, Jr. 70 of St. Albans passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a short illness.
Dubby was born on January 4, 1950 to the late Norma and Walter Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Libby Webb and brother, Bobby Adkins.
He was previously employed by Ray C. Call and WV Spring and Radiator as parts manager.
Surviving are his siblings, Romona Allen and Sue Nash; children; Joe Adkins, Rachel Coleman (Willie), Melinda Adams and Johnny Adkins. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren.
At his request he will be cremated and a service will be at a late date.
You may visit Dubby's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
