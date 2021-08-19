JAMES DUGAN CARTER, local noted saxophonist left his Earthly body and arose with his soul on August 14, 2021.
Dugan was born on August 21, 1954 to the late India and Dugan Carter Sr. of Charleston, WV. Dugan graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Oakwood University and West Virginia State University. He served in the U.S. Army. In 2016, he was inducted along with his mother into the West Virginia All Black School Sports and Academic Hall of Fame.
He spent his early musical career in Charleston playing with Buddy Davis and the Sensational Showmen, Ebony and the Greek, and with many Local Musicians. He continued his musical pursuits by moving to Philadelphia, Pennslyvania where he performed with Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes, The Coasters, Blue Magic, Herman Hermits, along with noted Jazz artist Joey DeFrancisco, Hank Mobley, Shirley Scott, Don Patterson and Many others. Returning home when his mother passed in 1982, he continud to perform with the band Stratus, and later forming his group Full Flavor and recently Somethin' Special. Other artists include Bob Thompson, Winston Walls, Hubert Jones, Timmy Courts and too many more to mention.
He performed every Friday at the Empty Glass for 18 years where local mucians came to sit in with Dugan Carter and enjoy the music he orchestrated to the delight of many loyal patrons.
He leaves to morn his passing the love of his life Sherri El-Sheikh and his sister Shelly (Carter) Hairston aand many relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Grace Bible Church at September 10th, 2021 at 4 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Red Carpet at 6 p.m.