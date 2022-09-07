JAMES E. DUNCAN, 89, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord September 3, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on September 28, 1932 in South Park to the late Earnest and Maude Duncan. James was a graduate of Charleston High School in 1950 and lifelong resident of Loudendale. He served over 32 years in the three branches of the military: Air Force, Army, and Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty officer. He retired from the OK trucking Company after 32 years. Following retirement, he spent time as a trustee and Sunday school teacher at the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church. James enjoyed coffee with his friends at Wendy's, following the Cincinnati Reds baseball games, WVU sports, and telling his many stories from hunting trips and military services. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, David (Hallie), Denver (Raymona), Raymond (Delores), and Melvin (Peggy); and sister Agnes Williams (Cecil). James is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Josie Duncan; his five children, Bonnie Schulz (Clark), Brenda Dyer (Fred), Michael Duncan (Shirley), Darryl Duncan (Shelly), and Curtis Duncan (Melissa); sister Majorie Jones (Ronald); four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five step- great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to his loving caregivers at Select Specialty Hospital and CAMC. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, at Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his honor to Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, 7003 Kanawha State Forest Drive, Charleston, WV 25314. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.