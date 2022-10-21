JAMES E. EVANS "Jim", 76, of Campbells Creek, WV, entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, from multiple illnesses. Preceding him in death were his parents, Zemery and Veda Evans; brother Wilford "Bub" Evans; sisters, Lilly and Pearline Evans.
Surviving Jim are his wife of 46 years and 11 months, Karen Evans; daughters, Amber Evans and Kyndel (Jason) Elliott of Campbells Creek; 2 nieces, Ellen "Peachy" Woodward of Charleston, WV and Arwana "Daffy" Carpenter of Willards, MD; 2 nephews, Dwayne "Punky" McClanahan of Beaver, WV and Terry Evans "Bo" of Brushton, WV; and multiple great nieces and nephews.
Jim received draft papers for the Vietnam War that was intended for another James E. Evans. Due to having polio as a child, he was excused from this service, but chose to go and fight with honor and pride for his country. He served from August 1968 to April 1970, including his active combat time in Vietnam from March 1969 to April 1970. He was a heavy vehicle driver (tank). His last duty assignment was 128 SIG BN APU 96312 USARV and major command. He was in the Eleventh Armored Cavalry, Blackhorse, 2nd Platoon, L Troop. His metals include National Defense Service Metal; Army Expert Marksmanship for M16; Vietnam Campaign Metal; Vietnam Service Metal; Combat Infantry Badge CIB for Gunner Rifle Marksmen and Heavy Machinery Artillery. After his military service, he worked for Purity Maid Baking Company for 13 years and retired due to an on-the-job injury.
Jim loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He especially loved being outdoors with his girls, whether it be coaching them in sports or teaching them to fish, hunt, camp and raise a garden.
Visitation will be held at Liberty Christian Church (Activity Building) on October 23, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on October 24, 2022 at the church activity building. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service. The service will be conducted by Ronnie Armstrong. Jim will be buried at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with full military rights.
To honor America and Jim, the family requests that, if possible, family and friends wear red, white and/or blue.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to Kanawha Hospice and Dr. John Early at the VA for their care of him. Also, a very special thank you to his niece Peachy for all of her help with his care. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.