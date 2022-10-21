Thank you for Reading.

James E. Evans
JAMES E. EVANS "Jim", 76, of Campbells Creek, WV, entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, from multiple illnesses. Preceding him in death were his parents, Zemery and Veda Evans; brother Wilford "Bub" Evans; sisters, Lilly and Pearline Evans.

Surviving Jim are his wife of 46 years and 11 months, Karen Evans; daughters, Amber Evans and Kyndel (Jason) Elliott of Campbells Creek; 2 nieces, Ellen "Peachy" Woodward of Charleston, WV and Arwana "Daffy" Carpenter of Willards, MD; 2 nephews, Dwayne "Punky" McClanahan of Beaver, WV and Terry Evans "Bo" of Brushton, WV; and multiple great nieces and nephews.

