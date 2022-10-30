James E. Flinner Jr.

JAMES E. "JIMMY" FLINNER, JR., 60, of Tornado, WV passed away, Monday, October 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 13, 1962 to James and Eunice Flinner of Tornado, WV. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School. He was a topnotch Subaru Mechanic and worked for Suburban Motors of St. Albans from 1990 until 2015 when the dealership closed. He was an avid car enthusiast, having several Pontiac GTO's of his own. He loved taking his annual trip to the Pontiac Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.
Along with his parents, James is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Angela; daughter, Susan (Eric) McMillion of Tornado; grandsons, Clayton (Julia) McMillion of St. Albans and Johnathon McMillion of Tornado; great granddaughters, Parker and Sophia; sister, Robin Goldsberry of Hurricane; brother, Carl (Tonya) Flinner of Tornado; father and mother-in-law, Stan and Shirley Cantley of Tornado; a host of fur babies; as well as many other family and friends.
Per his wishes, he was cremated.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of James will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Services will be live streamed. Friends may gather two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.