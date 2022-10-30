Thank you for Reading.

James E. Flinner Jr.
JAMES E. "JIMMY" FLINNER, JR., 60, of Tornado, WV passed away, Monday, October 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 13, 1962 to James and Eunice Flinner of Tornado, WV. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School. He was a topnotch Subaru Mechanic and worked for Suburban Motors of St. Albans from 1990 until 2015 when the dealership closed. He was an avid car enthusiast, having several Pontiac GTO's of his own. He loved taking his annual trip to the Pontiac Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

