JAMES E. GORE SR., 93, of Powder Springs, Ga., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a short illness.
James was born on March 31, 1927, in Wyco, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Levi Madison Gore, and his mother, Minerva Hargro Gore - Barnett; his brother, Aci Mavellian Gore; first wife, Beatrice Ursula Easley-Gore; and sons, Robert H. Gore and Darnell O. Gore.
He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Korea. He later worked for Union Carbide-Dow, Rhone-Poulenc and Bayer Chemical plants in Institute, W.Va., until he retired.
James was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed on this earth, but welcomed in heaven. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing, wife, Brenda Middleton Gore; brother, Harold Gore, Beckley, W.Va.; sons, James E. Gore Jr. (Lucille) of Houston Texas, Lester Gore (Kate) of Little River, S.C., Barrington Gore (Jackie) of Charleston, W.Va., Tyrone Gore, (Carreda) of Charleston, W.Va.; daughters, Estella Willis, of Maryland, Marie McCoy (Pernell) of St. Albans, W.Va., and LaShon Gore of Powder Springs, Ga.; step children; 16 grandchildren; 18 great - grandchildren; three great - great - grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends.
The family of Mr. Gore has decided, due to COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial celebration service will be held at a later time.