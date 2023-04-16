Thank you for Reading.

James E. Hayes
SYSTEM

JAMES E. HAYES (Beerbelly), 75, of Elkview was reunited and finally together again after 12 years, with his loving wife Dolores Yvette Craft Hayes on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 after a long, hard battle with agent orange and Parkinson's.

Jim was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy on board the USS Cochrane DDG 21. Jim was a life long truck driver until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed those years and those he worked for and with. Jim also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU football. In the 80's he enjoyed coaching his nephews and kids in football and baseball.

Tags

Recommended for you