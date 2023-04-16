JAMES E. HAYES (Beerbelly), 75, of Elkview was reunited and finally together again after 12 years, with his loving wife Dolores Yvette Craft Hayes on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 after a long, hard battle with agent orange and Parkinson's.
Jim was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy on board the USS Cochrane DDG 21. Jim was a life long truck driver until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed those years and those he worked for and with. Jim also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU football. In the 80's he enjoyed coaching his nephews and kids in football and baseball.
Jim was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle Church. He wholeheartedly loved his church family and the Lord. He was loved by so many.
He is survived by his daughters Karna (Bill) Sayre of Charleston and Ramona (Richard) Postelwait of Elkview; grandchildren, Mikey and Ashley; great grandchildren Kassie, Joey, and Calysta. Dakota, who was his bestest buddy, they were two peas in a pod. Dakota was his world, his every breath. Dakota is what he lived for. He was the best dad, father-in-law, and pawpaw anyone could have asked for. So kind and caring.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Thurman Hayes and Carolyn Bostic Hayes; brothers, Hank and Tom Hayes; sister Becky Parsons.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Harper officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.