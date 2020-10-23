James E. Jeffries

JAMES "JIMMY" EDWARD JEFFRIES, SR., 75 of Montgomery Heights made his transition from this world to his Heavenly Home on October 12, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1945 in Charleston, WVa., to the late Benjamin Harrison and Audrey Brown Jeffries. He was also preceded in death by his wife Sandra Sue Jeffries, his youngest son Jerry Wayne Jeffries, granddaughter, Brandi Lynn Bodkins, sister Elaine Ford, and brother Jerry Jeffries.
He is survived by his daughter, Wanda J. Felton of Hartford City, Indiana, sons; Jim (Tricia) Jeffries of Charleston and Randall (Stacey) Jeffries of Charlton Heights, brothers; Benjamin (Kay) Jeffries of Glasgow and Charles Jeffries of Hugheston, sisters; Janice (Paul) Hudnall of Mt. Nebo and Judy (Richard) Hudnall of Newton, grandsons; Branden Lee McCormick of Gas City, Indiana, Tanner Douglas Ludlow of Anchorage, Alaska, Shane (Allie) Jeffries of Charleston, Seth (Dasia) Jeffries of Charleston and Gage Jeffries of Charlton Heights, granddaughters; Carrie Jeffries of Charleston and Jerreyanne Jeffries of Charlton Heights, and ten great-grandchildren.
At this time there will be no service or visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com