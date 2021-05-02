JAMES E. LOVING SR., 86, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Quarrier, West Virginia on July 19, 1934 to Dennit and Lilly (Stanley) Loving.
James graduated from East Bank High School in West Virginia. He was a US Veteran, serving in the Marine Corp. James worked as a lab tech at Pre-Finish Metals for 28 years, before retiring in 1988. He was also a member of Monclova Road Baptist Church. James was a story teller, Ham radio operator and loved the lord.
James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shelvia Loving; children, Jay (Kathy) Loving Jr. and Denise (Tim) Moore; grandchildren, Shaun, Jon and Kate; and great grandchild, Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jeanette.
Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in James' name can be directed to Monclova Road Baptist Church.