James E. Slater Jul 15, 2022

JAMES E. SLATER left his earthly home on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the age of 85.He is survived by Wife, Thelma and children, Deborah (John) Miller, Donald (Ella), Nathan (Sandy), and sisters, Betty Estep, Linda Ennis, & Virgie Facemyer.The Memorial service will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Fairview United Methodist Church, 5011 Pebble Drive, Charleston WV 25313.The family will receive guests at 12 noon.