James Earl Crow

JAMES EARL "JIM" CROW, 91, Dunbar, left this life to be with Jesus on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born in Fayette County on February 9, 1931, to the late Collis Potter and Molly Dufour Crow.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JAMES EARL "JIM" CROW, 91, Dunbar, left this life to be with Jesus on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born in Fayette County on February 9, 1931, to the late Collis Potter and Molly Dufour Crow.
Jim graduated from Charleston High School Class of 1949. He was employed by the old Fife Street Shoe Shop until pursuing employment at Union Carbide, then retiring from UCC-RP, Institute plant with 35 years service. After retirement, Jim traveled annually to do construction work on foreign mission fields with Church Of The Nazarene, on the Work and Witness team. He visited 12 to 13 different countries. Jim was a faithful member of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, where he loved singing in the choir. His favorite song was The Lord's Prayer and was frequently requested to sing it for the Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle Evergreens monthly meetings.
He would remind us frequently that he had outlived everyone in his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo, Norma Louise, and Virginia Lee; and two sets of twin brothers, Dale and David Crow and infants, Billy and Bobby Crow; and his young son, Darin Collis Crow in 1970.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Crow; son, Stephen James Crow (Kathy); daughter, April Dawn Calvin; grandchildren, Alison Walls (Jason), Katelin Browning (Brody), Darin Crow (Kelly) and Garrett Calvin (Lindsey); eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Tom Price and Darin Crow officiating. Burial will follow in John Beane Cemetery, Sissionville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Charleston Union Misson, 700 S Park Road, Charleston, WV 25304, or The Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV 25302.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.