James Earl Crow
JAMES EARL "JIM" CROW, 91, Dunbar, left this life to be with Jesus on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House West.

He was born in Fayette County on February 9, 1931, to the late Collis Potter and Molly Dufour Crow.

