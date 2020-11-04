JAMES EARL KESSLER, 89, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on November 3, 2020, at Ravenswood Village.
He was born on December 6, 1930, in Quinwood, WV, son of the late Joseph Austin and Eva Blanche O'Dell Kessler.
James loved golfing, fishing on the Greenbrier River, bowling, and the Mountaineers. He loved watching his grandsons play ball, and he loved his dog, Prissy. He retired as a Millwright from Century Aluminum where he was a member of Steelworkers Local Union 5668. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #54 in Cottageville, WV. James was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Anna Mae Kessler; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Crowder, and Sandy (Mark) Miller; 4 grandsons, Shannon (Rosemary) Burdette, Jeremy (Christy) Burdette, Josh (Lori) Miller, and Joel (Lakyn) Miller; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Henley; and 2 brothers, Warren Kessler and Donald Lee Kessler.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery with full graveside military honors provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard.
Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, from 12 to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the No Hunger Food Pantry, 231 Walnut Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.
The family requests that everyone attending please wear a mask.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.