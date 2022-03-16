James Earney Rollyson JAMES EARNEY ROLLYSON, 93, of Frametown, WV, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born to loving parents, James Branty and Dortha Rollyson, on January 29, 1929 in Gassaway, WV. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 1/2 years, Frances Hall Rollyson; daughters, Shirlene Sattler of Craigsville, WV, Darlene (Don) Davis of Frametown, WV, Karlene Hughes of Frametown, WV; and son, James "Jamie" (Margaret) Rollyson II of Wilsie, WV; sisters, Rose Wilson of Wayne, WV, Sue Moore of Orma, WV, Bonnie (Larry) Jones of Frametown, WV; and Mary Jane Carr of Wilsie, WV; sister-in-law, Kay Greathouse of Millstone, WV. Loving grandchildren, Lisa Frame, James "JR" (Stephanie) Rollyson III, Jolene (fiancé, Armon) Rollyson, Emily Davis, Brianna (Ryan) Myers, Vicki Shuman, Megan Shuman, and Angie Hughes. Great grandchildren, Amelia (Scott) Menarcheck, Luke Frame, Jackson Rollyson, Nathan Rollyson, and Brinley Myers; and great great grandsons, Clark Menarcheck and Colter Shaver; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many loyal telephone companions. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Kester and Vesta Hall; siblings, Clarence Rollyson, Morrison Rollyson, Donald "Buck" Rollyson and Joann Ritchie; sons-in-law, Harry Hughes and Roger Sattler. He was retired from oil and gas as a driller. He loved to farm, garden, raise cattle, drive the tractor, talk about old Fords, and talk on the telephone to see "what's the latest?" He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. at the Hughes-Rollyson Cemetery, Upper Sleith Road, Frametown with Pastor Rick Price and Chaplain Lynn Keener officiating. The family asks that you wear a mask. The family would like to extend gratitude to the caring nurses that always made him smile and other staff of WV Caring Hospice that have become a part of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to WV Caring, P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520. Words of comfort and fond memories may extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
