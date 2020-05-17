James "Eddie" Clendenin

JAMES "EDDIE" CLENDENIN, 69, of Cross Lanes, passed away at home, May 15, 2020.

Eddie leaves behind his loving wife, Vickie, of 48 years; daughters, Stacey(Michael) Davis, Sara (Frankie Meadows) Clendenin; grandchildren, Craig, Chase, Tarah, Madison; and great-grandson. He is also survived by siblings Marie (Marshall) Wiblin, Frank (Connie) Clendenin, Wayne (Debbie) Canterbury, Bonnie Clendenin, Linda (David) Secco, Judy (Jeff) Martin, Brenda (Eric) Speer, Chet (Kristy) Goff, and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed nearly 30 years of racing dirt track cars. He also enjoyed camping with friends and family.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Clendenin family.

