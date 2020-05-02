JAMES EDDIE RAMSEY, "Jim," 76, of Frametown, passed away April 30, 2020, at home.
He was born July 29, 1943, in Braxton County, a son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Ramsey.
Jim was a millwright for many years, working in WV, PA, MD and VA. He was a member of the UMWA and AFL-CIO. He attended the Hope Baptist Church, Frametown. He dearly loved his horse, Princess.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Cutlip Ramsey; son, James Lloyd Ramsey and wife, Maggie; stepdaughters, Kayla Norvell and Alexandria Cutlip; grandchildren, Allison Ramsey, Joshua Ramsey, Tyrion Brown and Austin Taylor; brother, Bill Ramsey and wife, Annabelle.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Jack Ramsey, and sister, Kay Gill.
Private family service will be at the Hope Baptist Church, Frametown, with Rev. Rich Demastus officiating.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, he will be cremated following services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be shared with the family at www. roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.