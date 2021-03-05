James Edward Byus

JAMES "JIM" EDWARD BYUS, 64, went to his heavenly home on March 1, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Madison on September 28, 1956, son of the late A.M. "Juke" Jr. and Dora Byus.
Jim was a member of the Madison United Methodist Church. He worked his whole career in the coal mining industry.
Those left to cherish his memory forever is his wife of almost 42 years, Donna; daughters Kristin Byus of Morgantown, WV and Nicole Byus of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister-in-law Barbie (Tony) Smoot of Madison, WV; brother-in-law Danny Turner of Julian, WV; nephew Joseph Anderson, niece Jessica Smoot, and great-nephew Anthony Donathen; dear friend "Cuz" Bill Bias; host of beloved cousins; and pulmonary rehab buddy Crystal White.
Jim never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed his friendships and coffee with the McDonald's Breakfast Crew.
We would like to say thank you to Kevin Hill PA-C, CAMC Pulmonary Rehab, and Cabell Huntington Hospital, especially Respiratory Therapy Department and SICU for the care and compassion they provided him over the years.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Rev. Rick Swearengin, District Superintendent officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
His "girls" were his world. Our family chain is now missing an important link.