JAMES EDWARD DARBY, 63, of Racine WV, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Virginia Ann Darby. Father, James William and Mother, Catherine Maude Darby.
In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with and harassing his family. He worked for Marmet Fire Department for many years, operated heavy equipment for a while until he became a truck driver in the Coal Industry where he worked until he was medically disabled.
In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the porch, admiring the birds, and talking to the dogs. He will be terribly missed by everyone, including his Facebook friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter Kathie Darby, with whom he resided. Son, Jamie (Heather) Darby of Harman, WV. Brothers, Charles (Vickie) of Seth, Joe (Angie) of Comfort, Donald (Lori) of Hernshaw. Favorite sister, Janet (Frank) Cooper of Bloomingrose. Grandchildren, MaKayla and Emma Bias, MacKenzie, Alyssa, Brayden, and Harper Darby. He had a host of nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly.
His biggest pet peeve was an unkept yard. When able to do so, he kept a beautiful yard. He harassed his daughter daily from spring to fall to mow the grass. Even going as far as trying to work on and start the mower for her while sitting on the porch so she would have no excuse for not mowing.
Burial will be with his beloved wife, Ann, in Michael Cemetery, Prenter, WV. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.