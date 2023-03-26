Thank you for Reading.

James Edward Darby
JAMES EDWARD DARBY, 63, of Racine WV, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 15 years, Virginia Ann Darby. Father, James William and Mother, Catherine Maude Darby.

In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with and harassing his family. He worked for Marmet Fire Department for many years, operated heavy equipment for a while until he became a truck driver in the Coal Industry where he worked until he was medically disabled.

