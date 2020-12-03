JAMES EDWARD FARLEY, 68, of Louisa, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Highlands Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, KY.
Funeral services will be conducted by Minister Rick Tincher at 5 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 93 of Kenova. James was born on May 3, 1952 in Montgomery, WV to the late William Howard and Clista Spaulding Farley.
James was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a gospel preacher for 48 years. He loved his family and was faithful to his family and his Lord.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Frank, and Lowell Farley.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda M. Talbott Farley; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy P. (Jessie) Farley; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer L. (Michael) Webb; eleven grandchildren, Hannah, Mallie, Abbie, Wyatt, Brynlee, Ethan, Mia, Zoe, Chloe, Ady, and Max; four brothers, Everett, Albert, Bob, and Steve Farley; three sisters, June Williamson, Letitia Hovanec, and Debbie Farley-Justice; and a host of nieces and nephews.
James will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Friends may call from 3-5 pm on Friday at the Ceredo Church of Christ.
Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of wearing a mask and social distancing.
