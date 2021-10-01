JAMES EDWARD (JIM) WHITE, age 86, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021 surrounded by his loving family in Charleston, WV. Jim was born on December 13, 1934 in Clendenin, WV to James Lewis White and Ona (Gandee) White. He was the only son of eight children. Jim graduated from Clendenin High School and attended West Virginia University. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge. Jim then received his bachelor's degree in accounting from West Virginia State College.
Jim married his beloved Bobbi, Barbara Jean (Browning) White, and together they raised three children. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. "Poppaw" to his eight grandchildren, Jim was known for his easy-going nature, patience and hard work. Nothing around Jim ever seemed rushed, hectic, or in any way unsteady. According to Jim, "if you have 20 minutes, you may as well go ahead and take a nap." He was the gravitational center of his family and kept everyone around him grounded.
Jim was a third-generation builder and founder/owner of J.E. White Construction Company, and spent his entire career as a general contractor. He helped countless families and business owners realize their visions in the construction of distinctive custom homes and offices. Jim was actively involved in Clendenin Lodge No. 126 AF&AM (50-year member); Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry 33 (50-year member); Past Potentate Beni Kedem Shrine (50-year member); Past Royal Director, Royal Order of Jesters, Past Director Charleston Court No. 111; and Thelma Chapter No. 24, Order of the Eastern Star. Jim served as Past President of the West Virginia Homebuilders Association and the Kanawha Valley Homebuilders Association with many honors and distinctions over the years. He also served on the board of the National Association of Homebuilders. Accomplished in every aspect of contracting, Jim "could pick your teeth with a backhoe."
Jim is survived by his loving wife Bobbi; daughter Beth Ann (White) King (Peter) of Tampa, FL; son James Edward (J.E.) White, Jr. (Rhonda) of Clendenin, WV; son Barry T. White (partner, Joseph W. Anderson) of Berkeley Springs, WV; grandchildren James E. White III, Alexandra M. White, Hunter L. White, Rhett C. White, Katherine E. King, Caroline G. King, Madeline C. King and Lauren A. King. He is survived by his sisters Lois (White) Nypal; Mary (White) Hill (Tom) and preceded in death by sisters Frankie (White) Shamblin, Georgia White, Willa Mae (White) Bradley, Betty (White) Boggs and Diana (White) Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m., and service at 3 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 510 Maryland Ave., Charleston, WV, Reverend Archie Snedegar officiating.
