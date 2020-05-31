James Edward Lively

JAMES EDWARD "JIM" LIVELY, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley.
Born on February 16, 1930, at Harold in Braxton County, he was the son of the late Pluma Lively. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, John and Rita Biggs.
Jim was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Jim was a shuttle car operator where he retired from Cannelton Industries and a member of American Legion Post 149 Fayetteville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at his camp.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 68 years, Delores Tincher Lively; two sons: James Michael (Donna) Lively of Nettie and Robert Lee (Regina) Lively of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Ginny Anderson and the entire staff at the Oak Hill Place.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Pastor Jackie Eades officiating. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19, the family asks that you please "BRING YOUR OWN MASK."
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Fayetteville Baptist Church, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
For those wishing to express condolences to the Lively family, you may do so by visiting our website at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the Lively family.