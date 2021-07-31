Thank you for Reading.

JAMES EDWARD LUCAS, 76 of Branchland, WV died Thursday, July 29, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, WV. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m., service time on Tuesday at the mortuary.

