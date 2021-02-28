James Edward Mathena

JAMES EDWARD "JIM" MATHENA, age 87 of Charleston passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Jim was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he loved helping trim and maintain the rose bushes for many years. He retired from Union Carbide Tech Center as a lab technician. He graduated from South Charleston High School, Class of 1951.
As an auto enthusiast and race fan, Jim was especially fond of the '57 Chevy and NASCAR. He also enjoyed gardening and playing a variety of card games with his family. His faith in the Lord was strong. The Christian community around him will miss him dearly.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, of 69 years, Joyce; daughters, Patti Hickman (Phil) and Brenda Rader (Steve) all of South Charleston; Don Mathena (Gail) of Winston-Salem, NC; Grandchildren, Brian & Joe Hickman, Heather Rhea, Candace Talley & Stephen Rader; great grandchildren, Zach & Luke Hickman, and Hendrix Rader.
A private service to honor Jim's life was held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with graveside services following in Sunset Memorial Park.
The family wishes donations be made in Jim's memory to Catholic Charities or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E St. South Charleston, WV 25303.
