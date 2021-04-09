JAMES EDWARD MORRIS of Hickory, NC passed away on April 7, 2021 from complications due to pneumonia, which was caused by Covid-19. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 pm in the Adkins Cemetery, Naoma, WV with Rev. Larry Kinder. Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
