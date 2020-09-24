JAMES EDWARD TUCKER 48, of Somerset, NJ formerly of Montgomery passed away September 21, 2020. A service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday September 26, at Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, NJ who is assisting the family. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery provided the information and expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.