JAMES EDWARD "TUG" PRICE passed away peacefully Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the WVU Medicine Hospital in Wheeling, WV at the age of 72. He was born to Sarah Price and the late Luther Price on July 11, 1949 in Madison, WV.
Tug was an accomplished athlete excelling in football, basketball, and baseball at Scott High School until graduating in 1968. He then took his athletic talents to Institute, WV to play football for West Virginia State College. Tug was a part of the 1968 Championship team. On October 6, 2018, he along with three former Scott Skyhawk teammates were honored by WVSU into the Football Hall of Fame.
He was a retired union coal miner and mine foreman, having begun his career at Madison Mine in Ashford, WV, then moved on to Island Creek Kelly No. 5 in Blair, WV. Bethlehem Steel and Peabody Coal were other places he was employed. During retirement, Tug enjoyed his paper route for the Charleston Newspapers for many years. Some of his favorite pastimes were catching up with friends, playing softball, and hanging with his dog Cheyanne.
Tug is survived by his wife Connie Price and her daughter Robin Dingess both of Madison, WV; daughter, Erica (Patrick) Dues of Jacksonville, NC; daughter, Stephanie Price of Madison, WV; mother, Sarah Price of Madison, WV; sisters, Bonnie (Arthur) Jackson of Dearborn, MI, Linda (Cornelius) Rodgers of Detroit, MI, and Brenda (Gary) DeGrange of Babson Park, FL; brothers, Wesley (June) Price of Madison, WV, Danny (Shelia) Price of Morgantown, WV, Rex (Shelly) Price of Winter Park, FL, and William (Samantha) Price of Hurricane, WV; uncles, Albert Price of Madison, WV, Joseph "JC" Ford of Detroit, MI; aunt, Virginia Curry of Newport News, VA; granddaughters, Trista (Zach) Price of Madison, WV, Jordan (Shane) Huhn of Jacksonville, NC, Bailey Price of Madison, WV; great grandchildren, Tristin, Elizabeth, Scarlett, Adelyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and an abundance of friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Reflections from family and friends beginning at 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial following in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.