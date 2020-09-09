JAMES EDWARD WARNER, 70, of Marion, died peacefully Saturday evening September 5, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, after a long, hard 3 1/2 year battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
He was born November 19, 1949 in Nitro, West Virginia to the late Romie and Audrey (Martin) Warner. He moved to Marion in 1968, but never lost his West Virginia roots.
He is survived by his wife of almost 19 years, Pam (Hicks) Warner and their children: Karrie Warner of Marion, Mark (Jessie) Warner of Marion, Emily (Mat) Elliott of West Mansfield and Adam McPherson of Marion.
Grandchildren: Mackenzie and Trent Warner, Kaylyn, Harper and Cohen Elliott, Wyatt Smith and Addie Cronin.
Siblings: Shirley (Dexter) Hedrick, Donnie (Deb) Warner, Connie (Mike) Raynes and Robin (Steve) Stotts.
Many loving nieces, nephews and close friends
Jim was a caring, loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved spending time with family and was so proud of his grandchildren. He just loved to hear them laugh. He also enjoyed spending time under the "Tree of Wisdom" with his closest friends, oh the stories they would tell.
Jim enjoyed going to car shows and cruises with his "car family". One of his greatest hobbies was his beloved (and troublesome) 66 Chevy II. Some people may not have known his name, but the knew his face and his car. It brought him so much pride and joy (and many long hours of work).
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 from 1 to 5 pm at Dry Lane Construction, 376 Dry Lane Rd. LaRue, Ohio 43332, all are welcome. Bring a memory and share a laugh and a smile.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or to the charity of the donor's choice, in Jim's memory.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
