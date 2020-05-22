JAMES EDWARD WILLS, 80, of Belle, passed away May 18, 2020, at Hospice of CAMC following a long illness.
He was a retired coal miner for Cannelton Coal, a life-long member of the UMWA and loved to hunt at his camp in Hardy County.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Delbert and Gertrude Reid Wills; and brothers, David and Pat Wills.
Surviving are his wife, Rosemary Criniti Wills; children, Stephanie Lemmert (Ken) of Southport, North Carolina, Antoinette Johnson (Whitney) of Hurricane, James Steven Wills (Misti) of St. Albans; brother, Michael Wills of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sisters, Susie Riddle (John) of Ripley, Debbie Clonch (David) of Bristol, Virginia; grandchildren, Adam, Erica and Kendall Lemmert, Abigail Johnson, Jaden and Jaret Wills, and great-granddaughter, Ella.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
