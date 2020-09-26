JAMES ELI BELCHER, 85, of Victor passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House, Beckley. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no service. Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV are in charge of arrangements.
