James Ellis Perdue

JAMES ELLIS "JIM" PERDUE went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2021. His days were spent with family, friends, and music until the last. Jim never met a stranger and his generous heart and teasing nature brought joy to so many. He was ushered into heaven by many loved ones that had passed before him.
Jim faithfully attended Unity Gospel Tabernacle at Stinson, West Virginia, and shared his love of music with school children at Clay County Middle School.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, of fifty-six years, son Eric (Vicky Vance), daughter Kara (Brett Stover), daughter Julia (George Wilkinson) and multiple grand and great-grandchildren, sister Betty McCart, sister Dean George, brother Bill, and sister Carol Fluhr plus a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.
A graveside service will be held at Ovapa Church of God Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. We will be celebrating his life the way he would have wanted with music and food following the services. Please bring a musical instrument and a chair, if you are so inclined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Clay County Middle School music program to continue Dad's legacy and love of music.