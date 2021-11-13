JAMES ELWOOD BEACH, 84, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Elwood and Virgie Beach. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Hudson Beach and second wife Peggy Bridges Beach; daughter, Vicky Jean Beach; brothers David Beach, Darrell Beach and Joseph Beach.
James was a retired Gunnoe's Sausage employee. He was a longtime member, elder and trustee of Highlawn Church of God. He was like a Dad and Grampa to many and loved by all.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Christina Beach Lucas of St. Albans; sisters, Evelyn Smith of St. Albans and Virginia McCallister of North Carolina; grandchildren, Kristin Medley (Kurt Gandee), Josh Lucas (Kelsey), Kaitlyn Lucas (Cam Barnette); great grandchildren, Daniella, Tristin and Brayden Berry, Grayson Finley and Jackson Lucas; sister in law, Diana Beach; brother in law, Jim Hudson (Wanda) and Wesley Hudson (Carol); and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans with Pastor Joel Copley officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Sunday at the church.